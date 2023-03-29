Pitsea murder: Man jailed for killing partner Madison Wright
- Published
A "controlling" man who murdered his partner before taking her money has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.
Gary Bennett strangled Madison Wright, 30, at his home in Pitsea, Essex, on 22 July last year, before dumping her body at a country park three days later.
The 37-year-old, of Caister Drive, was found guilty by a jury after a two-week trial at Basildon Crown Court.
Ms Wright sent messages to Bennett on the morning she died, telling him she was not happy, the trial heard.
"What you did was unspeakable - you snuffed out the life of a woman you had been at pains to say was your world, who you loved," said Judge Samantha Leigh.
"She had the courage to say she was leaving you. Your attitude in my view was 'if I can't have you, no one can."
Prosecutor Tracy Ayling KC told jurors Ms Wright, who worked as a cleaner, left a client's house at 11:00 BST on 22 July and arrived at Bennett's home about 15 minutes later.
The prosecution said Bennett killed her soon after, strangling her with his "bare hands".
In text messages read to the court, Ms Wright told Bennett that morning: "You're too controlling", adding: "I've not been happy for ages - we've had lots of chances to try to make it work but I just don't think it is."
The jury heard the 30-year-old was restarting a relationship with her ex-husband.
Bennett has already served 240 days of his sentence while on remand.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk