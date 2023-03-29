Leigh-on-Sea: Woman found dead in house fire
- Published
A woman has been found dead after a house fire in Essex.
The fire service said it was called to a fire on the ground floor of a mid-terraced house in Mountdale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, shortly after 02:15 BST, which it extinguished by 04:00.
A body was found inside but Essex Police said it was not currently treating the death as suspicious.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it will carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire.
