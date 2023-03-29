Wethersfield: Housing of asylum seekers to go ahead at RAF sites
- Published
The government has confirmed it will house thousands of asylum seekers in disused military bases despite legal threats.
Braintree District Council has said it plans to apply to the High Court to block plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF station in Wethersfield.
Immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, said sites would to accommodate "essential living needs, nothing more".
The Home Office is trying to end its reliance on hotel accommodation.
In his announcement to the House of Commons, Mr Jenrick, confirmed RAF Wethersfield in Essex and RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire will house migrants, despite threats of judicial challenges from Tories in the areas.
A separate site on private land in Bexhill, East Sussex, will also be used.
Mr Jenrick said: "Today the government is announcing the first tranche of sites we will set up to provide basic accommodation at scale.
"These will be scaled up over the coming months and will collectively provide accommodation to several thousands asylum seekers through repurposed barrack blocks and portacabins."
He added he was "continuing to explore the possibility" of using ferries and barges to reduce the "eye watering" reliance on hotels.
Braintree council's Conservative leader Graham Butland previously said the "isolated" location was unsuitable due to "low capacity in local services".
About 250 people attended a demonstration on Sunday at Wethersfield protesting against the government proposal.
There is no longer an RAF presence at the Essex site but it is used as a Ministry of Defence Police base for various activities, including training exercises.
The airfield is not served by a bus route and is roughly 10 miles from the nearest railway station in Braintree.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk