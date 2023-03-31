A12 reopens after four lorries jack-knifed in eight-vehicle crash
A road that was closed for several hours after four lorries jack-knifed in an eight-vehicle crash has reopened.
The A12 in Essex was blocked northbound between junction 24 for Kelvedon and junction 25 for Marks Tey, after a crash at about 16:20 BST on Thursday.
The carriageway was closed for about seven hours.
The fire service said eight vehicles had collided and four lorries had jack-knifed. Police said there were only minor injuries.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service's area manager Neil Fenwick said: "Thankfully nobody was trapped inside their vehicles."
Heavy equipment was required to remove them from the highway.
Crews worked with police and National Highways to make the area safe by 19:32, the fire service added.
