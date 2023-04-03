Essex paedophile Anthony Kamau convicted after extradition from Kenya
A child sex offender who fled to Kenya while on bail has been convicted by a jury.
Anthony Kamau has been found guilty of seven sexual assault offences against three girls.
Essex Police said he was tracked to a location near Nairobi after he escaped the UK without a passport.
The 51-year-old of Icknield Rise, Great Chesterford, Essex, is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court in June.
Investigations support officer Caroline Horden said the victims showed "courage" in giving testimony.
"They have been subjected to an ordeal no child should ever have to experience," she said.
"Anthony Kamau is a prolific offender who poses a risk to children but now faces time behind bars."
'Exemplary'
Police said they seized the defendant's passport after his arrest in February 2019, but that he fled the country after his first court hearing using an emergency identity document.
Ms Horden located him at a place of work near Nairobi and he was extradited to the UK in July last year.
Following a week-long trial at Chelmsford, he was convicted of four counts of sexual activity with a child; two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; and one count of sexual assault of a child under 13.
The offences took place between 2006 and 2017.
Det Sgt Shirely Cole said Ms Horden's work was "exemplary", adding: "Her work highlights the tireless effort from the team to secure justice for victims."
The force urged anyone affected by rape and sexual abuse to contact its Synergy Essex partnership.
