Stanford-le-Hope: Man found dead in house fire
- Published
A man has been found dead in a house fire, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to a fire at a house in Branksome Avenue, Stanford-Le-Hope in Essex, shortly after 15:05 BST on Tuesday.
The man's body was found inside but his death was not being treated as suspicious, Essex Police said.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is to carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire.
