Missing Stansted Border Force sniffer dog tracked down
- Published
Police helped track down a Border Force sniffer dog after it went missing while on duty near an airport.
Springer spaniel Rolo disappeared from the Bury Lodge Lane area of Stansted at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
Essex Police posted a photograph of the service dog on Facebook and said they were assisting their Border Force colleagues in the search.
After an appeal for the public's help, police announced Rolo had been found safe on Wednesday evening.
Hundreds of people commented on the post after police in the Uttlesford district of Essex appealed for help.
The post was also shared by more than 6,000 people.
At one point during the search, police said they were discussing with officials at Stansted Airport whether a drone might be used to help locate the dog.
After a number of sightings, police thanked the public for their help and announced at 20:15 on Wednesday that Rolo had been found - and was being returned to his owner.
Officers said it was "a very happy outcome".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk