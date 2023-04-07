Clacton police officer who saved van driver in crash is commended
- Published
A police officer who helped save a van driver's life following a car crash has been commended by her chief constable.
Essex PC Victoria Price was one of the first on the scene when the van collided with two parked vehicles in Old Road, Clacton, on 2 September 2022.
She helped a paramedic and firefighters provide immediate trauma and life support.
"It was real teamwork," said Ms Price, who had only joined the force nine months before.
The PC, who spent 10 years in the army as a theatre nurse assisting with trauma surgery, found the van driver unconscious and trapped in his vehicle.
He had suffered a suspected heart attack at the wheel.
Ms Price and a paramedic supplied the man with oxygen and he was shocked three times with a defibrillator.
They rotated administering CPR with firefighters.
The man was airlifted to a specialist cardiac unit at Basildon University Hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, and he later made a full recovery.
"We worked together to save him - without her [the paramedic], without her equipment, we wouldn't have been able to save his life," she said.
"It's nice to be recognised with a commendation but I feel more elated and happy that the man survived."
Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: "I have no doubt that, were it not for her quick-thinking actions and her specialist knowledge of trauma and life support procedures, the casualty would not have survived his injuries.
"I am extremely proud of her calm and professional response."
