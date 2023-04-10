'Essex Boys' murders: Detective hopes TV series reopens case
- Published
A former police detective says he thinks "dominoes will start to fall" and an infamous murder investigation will be reopened as a result of a new TV documentary.
David McKelvey was involved in the response to the so-called Essex Boys murders of three men in 1995.
The private investigator, who retired from the Met Police in 2010, features in a new Sky Documentaries series.
He thinks convicted murderers Jack Whomes and Michael Steele are innocent.
Essex Police said the case was "exhaustively examined" and there was "no fresh evidence" to dispute the "original verdicts".
"Credible lines of investigation were not followed," said Mr McKelvey.
"I think the programme will open a door and I think once the door is open, the dominoes will start to fall and hopefully, touch wood, with the new material we've got someone will take that material on board."
Drug dealers Craig Rolfe, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate were shot dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon, near Chelmsford, on 6 December 1995.
Steele, of Great Bentley in Essex, and Whomes, of Brockford, Suffolk, were found guilty in 1998 following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Whomes, who was released on parole in 2021, and Steele, who is still in prison, continue to protest their innocence.
The case has prompted several books, TV series and films, examining its links with other high profile murders and its connection to the 1990s rave scene.
Mr McKelvey arrested Darren Nicholls in May 1996 for drugs offences, before he became the so-called "supergrass" who gave evidence against the defendants.
The former detective said he was adamant of their guilt, until defence lawyers sent him material four years ago that "raised doubts".
He says he, and former Met Det Supt Albert Patrick, believe the assassination surrounds the proceeds of an armed robbery, rather than drug dealing.
He said: "We believe that we have a credible and compelling alternative account of what happened and if you go on the basis that the test in the UK justice system is beyond reasonable doubt, we believe now there is sufficient material to show not just reasonable doubt, but significant doubt."
He said Essex Police and the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) - an independent body sponsored by the Ministry of Justice - have refused to review their evidence.
"It needs an independent police service to come in and take the material from us," said Mr McKelvey.
The Court of Appeal rejected applications brought by the defendants in 2006, 2013 and 2016, and the CCRC decided as recently as January not to refer an appeal back to the courts.
An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We welcome this decision as this case has been exhaustively examined over the last 27 years and there is no fresh evidence identified which would call the original verdicts into question."
- The Essex Murders launches on Sky Documentaries on 16 April.