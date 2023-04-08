M11: Sheep in road cause delays on motorway
A rogue flock of sheep brought traffic to a halt in both directions on a motorway earlier.
They were seen in the M11 between junctions six and seven, near Hobbs Cross in Essex, at about 09:00 BST.
National Highways had urged drivers to take care while officers worked to clear the carriageways and herd the sheep "to a place of safety".
Traffic was released from the northbound and southbound carriageways about an hour later.
