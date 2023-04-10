Robotic vacuum cleaner on charge causes Holland-on-Sea bungalow fire
The residents of a bungalow where a charging vacuum cleaner started a blaze were "extremely lucky" to escape without injury, a fire service said.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews went to the Holland-on-Sea property at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.
The service said the two occupants had heard a "loud bang" and woke up to find the their lounge "full of smoke".
Crew manager John-Paul Charters said the lack of smoke alarms meant the outcome could have been "very tragic".
A service representative said a "robotic vacuum cleaner that was docked in its charging station" had been identified as the cause of the fire.
They added that the two residents, who were treated for smoke inhalation, and their four dogs had escaped the property on Nottingham Road by the time firefighters arrived.
Mr Charters said the bungalow's lounge had been "severely damaged... but thanks to the quick actions of the firefighters, the rest of the property only suffered slight smoke damage".
"It could have been a very tragic outcome if the occupant hadn't woken up and discovered the fire when they did," he said.
"The property did not have any working smoke alarms, so they have been extremely lucky that they are all safe and managed to get out of the property without serious injury.
"That is why we urge everyone to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their properties."
He added that the crews extinguished the fire by about 04:00 and fitted smoke alarms in the property before they left.
