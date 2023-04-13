World's first heart implant patient died due to care complication
A patient who was the first in the world to be fitted with an advanced heart implant died following complications with his treatment, a coroner has concluded.
David Southworth was fitted with a Medtronic Cobalt device - described as a "paramedic in your pocket" - which could communicate with his consultant via a smart phone or tablet.
The 75-year-old died at Colchester Hospital on 24 October last year.
He suffered a blood clot at the brain.
Area coroner Michelle Brown, sitting at the Essex coroner's court in Chelmsford on Thursday, concluded his death was ultimately the result of a "recognised complication of necessary anticoagulant treatment".
Mr Southworth, who received ongoing treatment at Colchester, received the cardiac resynchronisation therapy-defibrillator in February 2020 at the Essex cardiothoracic centre in Basildon.
The consultant, Duncan Field, went on to carry out the procedure on several more patients.
The device monitors any irregular heartbeats from the patient and responds with small electrical impulses that correct the heart signals.
The inquest heard Mr Southworth was taken to Colchester's accident and emergency unit on 13 October by his daughter, suffering with shortness of breath, and was admitted the following day.
Ms Brown said he suffered at least two falls while in the hospital, although Mr Southworth said he did not bang his head on either occasion.
Scans showed a pneumothorax and pleural effusion in his chest, and an acute subdural haematoma (SDH) on the lining of his brain.
He suffered a peri-arrest on 23 October and died the following day.
A post-mortem recorded the SDH as the primary cause of death.
His falls in hospital; the "anticoagulation" for his mechanical aortic valve; his dementia; his congestive heart failure "with cardiac resynchronisation therapy-defibrillator (CRT-D)"; his ischaemic heart disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and "frailty", were all recorded as a secondary cause of death.
