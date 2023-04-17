Harlow: Demolition plans for young person housing blocks
Plans have been submitted to demolish two derelict social housing blocks.
Occasio House in Harlow provided young homeless people with accommodation and support.
The complex closed in 2016 and the owner was told it would cost millions to replace its aluminium cladding following the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Harlow District Council bought the complex and wants to demolish it to make way for a town centre regeneration scheme.
East Thames Housing Group opened Occasio House in 2001 for young people struggling to find accommodation and work.
It included communal kitchens and a health suite.
The Your Harlow website reported in 2016 that the site's 116 properties were closed down because the owner and Essex County Council considered the accommodation model was no longer sustainable.
The council said in December last year it had purchased the empty buildings in College Gate for £1m.
It wants to build a new arts and cultural quarter - as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service - which would include refurbishing the Harlow Playhouse theatre.
The demolition application was submitted to the council's planning team on 3 April and it is hoped the work would be completed by 31 January next year.
