Essex White Hart pub displaying golly dolls vandalised
A pub where golliwog dolls were seized by police has been daubed with graffiti and had five windows damaged.
The White Hart Inn, in Grays, Essex was targeted at about 00:40 BST on Sunday, and Essex Police said they were conducting extra patrols in the area.
Five officers seized several of the "offensive" dolls on 4 April as part of an investigation into an allegation of hate crime.
Police said they were trying to establish who carried out the attack.
Their investigation into the golly dolls came after a member of the public reported being racially distressed on 24 February.
Speaking about Sunday's vandalism, the force's district commander, Tony Atkin, said: "Inquiries are taking place to establish what happened in the lead up to this incident and to identify those responsible, and includes viewing CCTV footage.
"One line of inquiry is that the criminal damage is linked to a previous incident that we are currently investigating, also linked to the White Hart Inn.
"We continue to investigate that incident and would ask the public to allow us to do so, remaining calm."
'Part of history'
The White Hart Inn was recently banned from being considered for any awards by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) and the group said it would not be included in its Good Beer Guide "while these discriminatory dolls continue to be on display".
Chris Ryley, who co-runs the pub, said "a mountain has been made out of a molehill" and that the dolls were "part of our history".
His wife, Benice Ryley said she had displayed the collection of about 30 dolls, donated by her late aunt and customers, in the pub for nearly 10 years.
She said she could not see "any harm" in the dolls.
"I really am angry because what they've taken away is valuable," she said.
Mrs Ryley hit back at allegations of racism, saying the pub frequently hosts Indian weddings, and said she does not understand how people could be offended by the dolls.
She added: "If they don't like it, they don't have to come through the door."
It was also reported that Home Secretary Suella Braverman had contacted the force about the investigation.
Essex Police said that was "categorically not true" but did not rule out having been contacted by the Home Office.
'Racism must not be tolerated'
Thurrock BME, which represents the black and minority ethnic community, supported the police seizing the dolls.
A spokesperson said: "Any term, symbol or idol used to insinuate racism is not only morally wrong but also a violation of fundamental human rights.
"Racism must not be tolerated, and those responsible for it must be held accountable for their actions.
"Thurrock BME Group applauds Essex Police for ensuring that it is not perpetrated in any way, shape or form."
Police said no-one had been arrested or charged in connection with the investigation into the alleged hate crime.
The dolls are based on 18th Century minstrels and are regarded as racist caricatures.
They first appeared on jars of Robertson's Jam in 1910 and became one of the most recognisable brands in the UK.
It spawned a range of toys and collectibles. In the 1980s, the name became Golly amid accusations that the character perpetuated stereotypes. It was finally dropped in 2001.