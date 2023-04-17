Luton stabbing: Murder detectives name victim as Derrick Kinyua
The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Luton have said he was "dearly cherished".
Bedfordshire Police said Derrick Kinyua, 19, died in hospital after being attacked at the junction of Hucklesby Way and Hitchin Road at about 20:20 BST on Friday.
The force has launched a murder investigation.
"Derrick was liked and loved by many friends, and dearly cherished by his family ," read a family statement.
"The news of his passing is painful. He will be very sorely missed."
Mr Kinyua was from Luton and his death is being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Investigation Unit.
Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna said: "We have a team of detectives working relentlessly to find those responsible for this harrowing attack."
He said detectives were aware of images circulating on social media, related to Mr Kinyua's death, and urged people not to share the footage.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
