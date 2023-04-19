Southend grammar school installs cameras in toilets
A grammar school has defended its decision to install CCTV cameras in its toilets following alleged vandalism.
The cameras were fitted in the washroom areas of two male toilets in the sixth form block at Southend High School for Girls in Essex.
The state-funded selective grammar school has about 60 boys in years 12 and 13, but none in lower year groups.
Head teacher Jason Carey said there would be a consultation before any decision was made to turn cameras on.
Former Children's Commissioner for England, Maggie Atkinson, told BBC Essex: "If you are an adult in power in those situations, then how are you using your power? To make a civilised society of your school, rather than a place that is guarded by CCTV?
"None of this feels right."
Mr Carey said: "We are fortunate to have exceptionally well-behaved students, however, we are not complacent, and endeavour to ensure that every area of school is a safe place.
"The idea of being safe and feeling safe is important to us.
"With this in mind, toilets are the one area where students are not supervised."
As first reported by the Southend Echo, the school said the cameras were not yet connected and would only be switched on if incidents continued.
Mr Carey said there had been "repeated" vandalism and that he would give an assembly to the sixth form boys on Thursday about the issue.
He said the school had five-minute gaps built into its timetable between lessons to allow for toilet breaks.
"Cameras are only used where all safeguarding issues have been considered and where there is no violation of privacy," added Mr Carey.
"We are currently completing this consultation process with parents and students."
The head added that the school leadership was talking to students generally about its toilet-break policy and how its toilets should be designed in the future.
There were co-ordinated protests at other UK schools earlier this year over toilet policies.
