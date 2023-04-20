Cressing: Driver was 'showing off' when crash killed passenger
- Published
A car enthusiast caused his friend's death when he crashed his turbocharged Ford Fiesta while trying to "show off", a court has heard.
Kane Gornall was driving as fast as 104mph on an Essex country road in 2021 when he collided with trees.
Jake Blease, 25, was the front-seat passenger and died at the scene.
The defendant, 27, of Flemming Way, Witham, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.
After the collision he admitted to witnesses and police at the scene he had drunk four pints of beer, taken cocaine and was speeding.
Judge Christopher Morgan said at Chelmsford Crown Court that Gornall drove with "ignorance and flagrant disregard".
'Obvious intent'
Prosecutors said Mr Blease, Gornall and one other man met at the Cherry Tree pub in Witham on 25 September and could be heard in dashcam audio discussing the performance of their cars.
The trio climbed into Gornall's car and Mr Blease could be heard saying they were going to "do a limiter bash".
Prosecution barrister Meyrick Williams said: "There is an obvious intent to drive fast, to test the car and see how fast it could go."
He said Gornall told Mr Blease to wear his seatbelt but as little as 12 seconds before the crash at 23:19 BST, he could be heard struggling to lock the buckle.
Mr Blease died from traumatic head injuries following the collision on the B1018 near Cressing Temple Barns.
Mr Williams said the defendant shouted for help, attempted CPR and tried to call 999, but "was in shock".
Gornall pleaded guilty at the first opportunity at the crown court earlier this month.
Defence barrister Rhys Rosser said: "It is ultimately a tragic case."
'Comfort'
Cheryl Marshall, Mr Blease's mother, said in a statement read at court: "Losing Jake has left a massive hole in everyone's life."
Ms Marshall said, by sheer coincidence, her cousin was one of the first passing witnesses who stopped to assist paramedics, before noticing Mr Blease was the victim.
"She gave him comfort in his last moments," added Ms Marshall.
Gornall was also disqualified from driving for six years and four months.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk