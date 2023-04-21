Council loses court bid to block asylum seekers plan for Essex base
A council has lost its High Court bid to block government plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base.
The Home Office wants to move up to 1,700 adult male migrants to MDP Wethersfield in rural Essex.
Braintree District Council wanted an injunction, arguing the proposals were a "flagrant breach" of planning laws.
There is no longer an RAF presence at Wethersfield, between Braintree and Haverhill, but it is used for Ministry of Defence Police training.
Giving a ruling in London on Friday, Mr Justice Waksman concluded the court did not have the legal power to grant the council's application, and therefore ruled in the government's favour.
The Home Office and Ministry of Defence argued at a hearing on Wednesday that changing the use of government-owned land was justified under planning law because it would prevent an emergency which "threatens serious damage to human welfare".
However, the council's barrister Wayne Beglan said: "They are not emergencies sufficient to justify circumventing the normal planning controls."
The government has said it wants to stop putting up asylum seekers in hotels, which it has estimated costs £6.2m per day.
It said 48,000 out of 109,000 asylum seekers in the UK, as of March this year, were in hotels.
The site covers about 335 hectares and is located 10 miles from the nearest railway station in Braintree.
The council previously argued the site was too "isolated" for the migrants.
