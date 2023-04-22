Essex stolen car leads police on 100mph chase
A man has been arrested after a high speed police chase with a suspected stolen car in which several police vehicles were damaged.
Essex Police said officers first tried to stop the black Jaguar on the A127 towards Southend at 04:00 BST.
It then crashed into a central reservation before driving into the city, where it damaged police cars and nearly hit pedestrians.
A 45-year-old-man has been arrested for offences including dangerous driving.
At times the chase reached 100mph (160km/h) police said.
The Jaguar also collided with one police car, smashing a window, and then drove through a red light in the Queensway area.
'Officers showed bravery'
During another episode the car drove at a police vehicle in a car park off the city's Coleman Street.
It then headed towards London on the A127 before entering the M25, where The Met joined Essex Police in pursuing the vehicle.
By the time the car was stopped as it approached Brentwood the front driver tyre was missing and the front wheel on the passenger side had detached, police said.
The suspect, from Romford, was held on theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to provide a breath test.
Det Supt Gary Biddle praised the "tenacity and bravery" shown by officers.
"Thankfully, this incident ended without serious injury, but it could very easily have been different," he said.