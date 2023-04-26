Southend man parked using dead mother-in-law's blue badge
A man has been convicted of fraud after using his dead mother-in-law's disabled parking blue badge.
Southend-on-Sea City Council said one of its plain-clothed fraud officers caught Francisco Fernandez parking on double yellow lines in July 2022.
The 67-year-old, of Weare Gifford in the Essex city, was ordered to pay £837 in fines and costs at Basildon Magistrates' Court.
The council said Fernandez co-operated with inquiries and "expressed remorse".
The local authority said he claimed his mother-in-law was at home when he was confronted in Leigh Road, Leigh-on-Sea, by the officer.
The blue badge was confiscated and the council discovered the woman died in October 2021.
The council said, that in an interview, Fernandez admitted he knew using the blue badge was wrong, but did not realise it was a criminal offence.
He pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation, on 19 April, and was told to pay a £369 fine, £320 costs and a £148 victim surcharge.
"Mr Fernandez co-operated with the investigation and expressed remorse for his actions," said Shaun Dutton, the council's counter-fraud and investigation manager.
"Simply put, if the blue badge is not in your name, or the person whose name it is in is not with you, do not use it."
