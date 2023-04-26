Essex Police officer denies pursuing sexual relationship with witness
- Published
A serving police officer has been told he will stand trial before a High Court judge over an allegation he pursued a sexual relationship with a witness.
PC Georgie Bean, of Essex Police, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to one count of misconduct in public office.
The officer, based at Basildon Police Station, is suspended from duty.
The 31-year-old, of Fitzstephen Road, Dagenham, east London, was told he would stand trial on 26 February 2024.
He allegedly pursued the relationship in November 2020.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct carried out the investigation following a "mandatory conduct referral" from Essex Police.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk