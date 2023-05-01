Stanford-le-Hope: Woman who filmed robbery was 'in shock'
A woman who filmed a robbery at a Co-op store said she "couldn't believe what she was seeing".
Nikki Pegrum said she was "in shock" when men barged into the store in High Street, Stanford-le-Hope, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
She got her phone out and captured them behind the counter "just ransacking" the shop.
Essex Police said officers were looking for three men and called for anyone with information to come forward.
Ms Pegrum said she had gone to the store to get some milk and was in the queue when she saw two men "literally barge their way through" and start taking tobacco and bottles of alcohol.
"I pulled out my phone, and that's when I started recording it," she said.
"I was just in shock, I just couldn't believe what I was seeing.
"It just happened so quick... I was having a chat to one of the customers and they just came charging through the door to behind the counter and started just ransacking it."
She later found out another man had gone to the back of the store.
Ms Pegrum added that she cut the video off after one of the alleged offenders saw her phone.
"He looked straight at me because he saw my phone," she said, "So I just put my phone down and cut it off from there."
But she said that she was actually "more worried after" the event.
"I was a bit more shaky after, when I got home," she said.
"I was like, 'Did that actually just happen in front of my face, and I've stood there and not done anything?'
"I've been here 12 years and you hear of [things happening] but I've never really been in the front line of it.
"We see the shoplifters and stuff, but it's never been like that aggressive like it was on Saturday."
Essex Police said the men put hundreds of pounds' worth of alcohol and cigarettes into bags before leaving and it was also reported one of the men was seen in possession of a knife.
"We are working to identify the men involved in the incident and need anyone with any information to come forward," a spokesman said.
A Co-op spokesman said they were aware of the robbery and appealed for anyone who might have seen or heard anything to contact the police.
