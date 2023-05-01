West Thurrock: Man arrested after car cruise spectator injury
- Published
A man has been arrested after a spectator was injured during a car cruise event near Lakeside shopping centre.
Essex Police were called to reports of vehicles racing in the West Thurrock Way area at about 22:55 BST on Sunday.
There were a large number of spectators, one of whom was hit by a vehicle although not seriously hurt, the force said.
A Colchester man, 24, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
He was also detained on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
The force has called for anyone with any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage to make contact.
Temporary Ch Insp Tony Atkin said: "Car cruising events can be intimidating and cause disruption for residents, but they also pose a very real danger to those taking part.
"My officers are working hard with our partners to tackle these types of incidents and prevent them from taking place."
He added there was a specific partnership operation to tackle car cruisers at Lakeside, which made use of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) and patrols.
Officers have started proactively targeting event organisers, already serving some with Community Protection Warnings (CPWs) which prevent them from arranging further car meets anywhere in the country or run the risk of criminal prosecution.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk