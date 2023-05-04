Local elections 2023: Polls open in Essex
- Published
Polls have opened to elect councillors in local authorities across Essex.
Seats will be elected in Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Castle Point, Chelmsford, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Maldon, Rochford, Southend, Tendring, Thurrock and Uttlesford.
Voters are expected to bring photo ID to cast their ballot. The polls will close at 22:00 BST.
More than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England during this round of voting.
Braintree, Maldon, Tendring and Uttlesford district councils, as well as Chelmsford City Council, have all seats up for election.
On Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point Borough, Colchester City, Epping Forest District, Harlow and Rochford councils, a third of the seats are up for grabs.
The district and borough councils run many of the public services we rely on, such as bin collections, housing and planning, as well as leisure centres.
Southend City and Thurrock councils, which have a third of seats up for election, are unitary authorities, which have the same responsibilities but with additional county council level services, such as roads and social care.
No elections are being held for county council seats this time around.
Results are due on Friday morning.
