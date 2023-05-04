Saffron Walden: Two stabbed and four arrested
Two men were injured after being stabbed and four people were arrested in an incident in an Essex town.
Armed officers and the police helicopter were called to Little Walden Road in Saffron Walden at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
Two men with stab wounds were taken to hospital, where one remains, but Essex Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Four men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Ch Insp Colin Cox said: "Our officers acted quickly, arresting four men in connection with this incident.
"Inquiries are in the early stages but we do believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the wider public."
