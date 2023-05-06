Essex twins, 85, ring church bells for Coronation

Tony Stock, Terry Earle and Terry StockJamie Niblock/BBC
Tony Stock, Terry Earle and Terry Stock have been friends since childhood

Twin brothers aged 85 have helped to ring the bells for the King's Coronation.

Tony and Terry Stock, along with their friend, Terry Earle, have been campanologists at All Saints Church in Stisted, near Braintree, Essex, for more than 70 years.

All three men rang the bells to mark Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, as well as her jubilees and death.

They said they were "proud" to have been able to mark all the occasions.

All Saints Church, Stisted
The bells were rung at All Saints Church, Stisted, Essex at 10:00 BST on Saturday

Mr Earle said: "I was a choir boy who couldn't sing, so I made up my mind, aged 15, blow this, I want to do something else.

"My grandfather, also a ringer here, said why don't you try ringing, so I said 'right we will'."

He then persuaded the twins to go along, with three other friends, and they have been carrying out the hobby ever since.

Jamie Niblock/BBC
Terry and Tony Stock said they were pleased they could still keep active by ringing the bells

To reach the tower of the 800-year-old church, the friends have to scale a 20ft (7m) ladder and climb through a trap door.

"It's good exercise, and keeps your brain working", Tony Stock said.

"It's nice we can still do it."

They all said they were proud to take part in the special occasions and agreed King Charles III would be a good king.

"Once you learn, you never forget it", Terry Stock said.

"It's not difficult when you get the hang of it."

Jamie Niblock/BBC
Tayrina Ferguson said bell ringing was "the soundtrack to village life"

Bell ringers across the country were asked to take part in Ring for the King, to mark the Coronation.

Tayrina Ferguson, the church's trainee vicar, said: "It's pretty special, we're really proud of our bell ringers, especially on important occasions, such as this, and particularly for our trio who ran at both coronations."

