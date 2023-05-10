Basildon police officer who hit man in head would have been sacked
- Published
A former Essex Police officer who struck a man in the head with his elbow would have been sacked if he had not already resigned, a disciplinary panel has concluded.
Charlie Thompson was convicted of assaulting Zeki Badruddin beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January 2022.
The 26-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted in Essex, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.
The force said he "breached standards relating to discreditable conduct".
"[Use of] force must always be proportionate to the threat being posed and, in this case, former PC Thompson's actions went well beyond this," said Essex Police chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington.
"There is no place in policing for him or people like him who undermine the trust of the public."
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard in November how Thompson struck Mr Badruddin after officers stopped his car on suspicion of using a mobile phone while driving.
Andrew McGee, defending, said his client previously had an "impeccable professional record" and that his actions were "not calculated" and occurred in "circumstances of high stress".
Thompson denied the single count of assault but was found guilty by district judge Christopher Williams following the two-day trial.
The court was told Mr Badruddin was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker but was not prosecuted.
The disciplinary panel, chaired by Mr Harrington, met on 4 May and concluded "he breached standards relating to discreditable conduct, use of force, courtesy and respect and orders and instructions and would have been dismissed".
Thompson quit the force in January this year and his name will be added to the College of Policing's barred list.
