Billericay: Police probe unexpected death at industrial estate

Essex Police said it was called to Radford Way in Billericay at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday

Detectives have begun an investigation after the "unexpected death" of a man at an industrial estate.

Essex Police said officers were called to Radford Way in Billericay at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday following concerns about a man's welfare.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A cordon was put in place while inquiries were carried out.

A police spokesman said: "His death is currently being treated as unexpected and under investigation."

