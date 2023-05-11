Tilbury: Arson suspected in dockland building blaze
- Published
Firefighters who tackled a blaze in a dockland building said they believed it might have been started deliberately.
Five Essex crews were called to the derelict building in Ottawa Road, Tilbury, at 12:45 BST on Thursday.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the roof and external walls of the building were "structurally unsafe" and "likely to collapse imminently".
The fire was extinguished by 14:30 with several firefighters remaining at the scene to deal with hot spots.
"The cause of the fire is unknown - but we believe it may have been started deliberately," the fire service said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.