Essex County Council pays out to man abused as a child by carer
- Published
A man whose carer forced him to take scalding hot showers and drink juice mixed with bleach has been handed a five-figure settlement from a council.
The foster carer, Sandra Clayton, was jailed after being convicted in 2017 for subjecting foster children to child abuse from the 1970s to early 90s.
The claimant, whose anonymity was protected, was one of several children who suffered abuse by Clayton.
His claim was settled by Essex County Council.
During Clayton's trial in 2017, it was heard that she forced soiled underwear into two of her foster children's mouths as a punishment.
She would make her foster children go out into the cold, subject them to beatings, make them sleep on the floor, and would slash their feet with a knife if they tried to get away from her.
The claimant reported being regularly pushed down the stairs, bitten on the face and forced to stand naked while items were thrown at him.
Additionally, he was once hospitalised for eight days after being thrown across the room, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Enormous impact'
The full extent of the abuse was detailed at the trial at Ipswich Crown Court, where Clayton pleaded guilty to three charges of cruelty to a person under 16, and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Andrew Lord, the solicitor who represented the claimant, said: "I am pleased that we were able to reach a significant settlement for my client, who has been through the most horrific abuse at a young age at the hands of someone who was supposed to be caring for him.
"This had an enormous impact on my client who was completely let down by both his foster carer and Essex County Council."
He added: "While no amount of money can undo what Clayton did" the payment of compensation, alongside the criminal conviction "goes some way towards holding those involved accountable".
A council spokesperson said: "The person in this case has a right to privacy which will be respected.
"In any case ECC will always work to achieve an amicable resolution."
