Southend house completely destroyed by loft fire
- Published
A house has been "completely destroyed" by a fire which began in the loft.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the semi-detached house in Keith Way, Southend, at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the service said no-one was in the building when they arrived.
"The house has been completely destroyed by the fire. Fire Officers will carry out a fire investigation as soon as it is possible," the service said.
Electricity supplies to the street went off for four hours while.
People in the house next door were asked to leave as a precaution.
Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to reach the roof from above to dampen down hotspots.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk