Basildon: Woman suffered cardiac arrest after music festival
- Published
A woman who died after attending a music festival suffered a "prolonged" cardiac arrest, a coroner has heard.
Samantha Broad, 27, was at the New World Festival in Gloucester Park, Basildon, Essex, on 30 April.
A coroner was told she was admitted to Basildon University Hospital the following day.
Results of a post-mortem examination have been delayed by toxicology and histology tests. The inquest at Essex coroner's court was adjourned.
Ms Broad, who lived in Hertfordshire, was at the Holiday Inn at the Festival Leisure Park in Basildon when emergency services were called in the early hours of 1 May.
A CT head scan in hospital showed a "global hypoxic brain injury" and she died a day later, the court heard.
Area coroner Sean Horstead said he offered "my sincere condolences to the friends and family of Samantha at this very difficult time".
A man, believed to be 26 years old and who attended the festival independently of Ms Broad, also died after the event.
Essex Police is investigating both deaths, which it described as "unexpected".
A spokesperson for New World Events, which ran the festival, previously said staff prevented "many people with illegal substances from entering the event" but that medical teams treated a "number of people who were under the influence of substances or alcohol".
They added: "We will also work to identify any lessons that can be applied to increase safety at any future events."