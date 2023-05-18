Brentwood Council: Lib Dems to run authority with Labour
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have formed a joint administration with Labour on an Essex council giving the new leading group a majority of one.
The Tories lost its majority on Brentwood District Council in the local elections.
Under new leader, Liberal Democrat Barry Aspinell, the new administration has pledged to protect green spaces and build carbon neutral homes.
The Conservatives said the group would support areas on which they agree.
The Lib Dem-Lab pact ends eight years of Conservative control.
The Tories lost three seats in the 4 May elections which left them with 17 councillors, the same number as the Liberal Democrats.
Labour have two seats and there is one Independent councillor.
Council leader, Mr Aspinall, has also pledged to declare a climate emergency and work to go plastic free and get the county council to improve the pavements and roads in Brentwood town centre.
They also want to meet with Essex police chief constable to talk about improving safety for residents.
He said the next year was "going to be a tough road" but they were "up for the challenge" and hoped to achieve what they campaigned on.
"[That is] protecting our green belt, changing the planning philosophy that was in this council chamber that just approved for the developers' sake in our green belt deforming Brentwood forever," he said.
The new Conservative group leader, councillor Will Russell, said it was a "result" for residents having a "proper opposition" and he would call the new administration out if council assets were being undermined and taxpayers were not getting good value.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk