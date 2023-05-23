Essex GP struck off over 'sexually motivated' examination
- Published
A GP accused of trying to pull down a patient's gym shorts and of touching her genitalia has been struck off the medical register.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service found Dr Kamran Ali's behaviour towards four women at a surgery in Essex amounted to misconduct.
The tribunal heard he had not practised since the allegations in 2016.
Panel chairman William Hoskins said striking him off was necessary to "protect public confidence".
'Sexually motivated'
Dr Ali obtained his medical qualification at the University of Karachi in Pakistan in 2002, first came to the UK in 2005, and started working in cardiology at Southend University Hospital in 2010.
The panel was told he wanted to work as a consultant, but did not pass the Royal College of Physician examinations, and joined The Hollies Surgery in nearby Hadleigh as a trainee GP in August 2016.
A female patient - referred to as Patient C - reported his behaviour to police in the November after an appointment in which she requested a repeat prescription for anxiety medication.
The panel heard Dr Ali began to pull down her gym shorts and examined her genitalia without wearing gloves and without obtaining consent.
She said he asked for her personal email address "so I can contact you for a mortgage application".
The panel decided the behaviour was "not clinically indicated" and was "sexually motivated".
"Dr Ali's uninvited sexualised behaviour towards a vulnerable patient was fundamentally incompatible with continued registration," said Mr Hoskins, who added that the "episode has had a serious adverse effect upon" a "vulnerable" patient.
A further three female patients complained of inappropriate or intimate behaviour during examinations.
The General Medical Council put forward various facts that were found proved by the tribunal panel - some of which Dr Ali admitted.
'Out of character'
Dr Ali's barrister, Gudrun Young KC, said that despite not practising since 2016, he had tried to maintain a "basic level of competence", CPR training and had undertaken annual appraisals.
She said Dr Ali was experiencing stress, anxiety and insecurities at the time regarding his performance and lack of supervision.
Ms Young said his behaviour towards Patient C was "out of character" and that he did not try to pursue a relationship with her.
His wife, and a consultant cardiologist at Southend hospital, gave evidence on his behalf.
He is due to be erased from the medical register within 28 days, pending any appeal.
Bonnie Linnen, practice manager at The Hollies Surgery, said in a statement: "Everyone deserves to attend a health appointment with upmost trust that the professional they see is there to help them."
She encouraged any patients who still had concerns to call police on 101.