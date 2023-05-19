Grays: Police called to unexploded WW2 ordnance
Police in Essex are currently dealing with what is believed to be an unexploded World War Two shell.
The ordnance was discovered in Lodge Lane, Grays, shortly before 16:25 BST, with its exact location not disclosed by the force.
Bomb disposal experts have taken the ordnance to another location nearby to safely dispose of it.
"If you hear a loud bang, please do not worry," a police spokesperson added, shortly after 19:00 BST.
