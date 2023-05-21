Barking dogs help owners escape Takeley house fire
- Published
Barking dogs alerted their owners to a fire that destroyed a house in the middle of the night.
Crews from five stations were called to the detached house in Dunmow Road, Takeley, Essex, at about 02:45 BST.
Station manager Terry Maher said the fire started in an outbuilding before spreading to the roof of the house.
He said the firefighters "worked incredibly hard" with a limited water supply and also managed to save horses in a nearby stable.
The house has been left uninhabitable and an investigation will be carried out to discover the cause of the blaze.
Dunmow Road remains closed and a diversion is in place.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.