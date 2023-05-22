Chelmsford music venue crowdfunds to keep doors open
A music venue which attracts artists from all over the world has turned to crowdfunding to keep its doors open.
Not-for-profit venue Hot Box in Chelmsford, Essex, accumulated debts of about £90,000 to pay the rent during the pandemic lockdowns.
Owner Dave Hughes said he has not paid himself since September and needs to raise £12,000.
He said: "If people want the next Ed Sheeran, they have to support grassroots venues."
'Help young artists'
The community interest company was able to "scrape through by the skin of our teeth" before the pandemic.
Mr Hughes said this means he can "only put on gigs I know will be successful, which will mean that I can't afford to put on small gigs to help young new artists".
"Realistically if we can't make ends meet then we're facing closure - I have about two weeks of reserve money, I can only just pay staff and landlord bills at the moment," he said.
Jay Taylor from the Music Venue Trust, a registered charity which supports music venues, said it was "challenging times" for venues like Hot Box.
"Utility prices, a drop in footfall and landlord prices - on paper, one grassroots venue is going every month," he said.
