'Essex Boys' murders: Michael Steele parole decision delayed

Michael SteelePA Media
Michael Steele has now faced two parole review hearings during his sentence
By Peter Walker
BBC News, Essex

A decision over the possible release of a man convicted for the so-called 'Essex Boys' murders has been pushed back at least two months.

Michael Steele was jailed in 1998 after drug dealers Craig Rolfe, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate were shot dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon in December 1995.

He has always protested his innocence.

A two-day parole review hearing was held earlier this month but was adjourned until July after requests for further information.

The three victims were found dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon, near Chelmsford
Craig Rolfe, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate were all shot in the head

Steele, 80, of Great Bentley near Colchester, and Jack Whomes, of Brockford, Suffolk, were jailed for a minimum 23 years, although Whomes had his sentence reduced in 2018 and was released in 2021.

Court of Appeal applications by lawyers to overturn their convictions, were brought in 2006, 2013 and 2016 - but were all rejected.

The parole hearing on 10 May and 11 May was Steele's second review to date.

'Extreme care'

A Parole Board spokesman said: "A panel may adjourn a parole hearing to ensure a comprehensive risk assessment can take place.

"There are a number of situations where an adjournment may be required, for example more information is required, the prisoner needs more time to complete a course, a witness is not available, or for some other unavoidable reason."

He added: "Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care.

"Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.ukor get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.