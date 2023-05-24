MasterChef: Indian cook's TV journey started with lockdown crisis
- Published
A chartered accountant has described how a "mid-life crisis" during the Covid-19 lockdowns led to his journey on BBC One's MasterChef.
Anurag Aggarwal, from Basildon in Essex, is down to the last seven contestants on this year's series.
The 40-year-old grew up in Gurgaon, India, and moved to the UK in 2010.
"You can call it a midlife crisis, something like that," said the father-of-two, who hopes to open a fine dining Indian restaurant in the future.
"I thought I love cooking, it's more than a passion for me, it's more than a hobby for me, and I started exploring what I can do.
"I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be cooking in the show, it was more than a dream come true."
Mr Aggarwal describes his cooking as a "fusion of Indian flavours with modern presentation" using plenty of "different textures" and "authentic flavours".
He said his late mother was his cooking inspiration.
Tuesday's semi-final episode saw Mr Aggarwal and seven fellow contestants cooking a large-scale fine-dining lunch at the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire
The two teams had three-and-a-half hours to cook and serve a feast for 120 emergency responders and trainers.
"MasterChef has given me that acknowledgement - that I've taken that path and I can move forward on it," he told BBC Essex.
Mr Aggarwal will next appear on Thursday's semi-final episode of MasterChef, on BBC One at 20:00.
