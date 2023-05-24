Colchester: Power-sharing between Labour and Lib Dems on brink
- Published
A 15-year coalition between two parties running an Essex council looks likely to end.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats have been running Colchester City Council, but the alliance is threatened by a row over which party fills the leader role.
Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) has ruled the local party should not stay in the coalition unless they get the leadership post.
The Lib Dems are refusing to give up the position that they previously held.
Until the end of 2022, Labour had fewer councillors than the Lib Dems, but after this month's local elections, both parties secured 15 councillors each.
Labour group leader, Julie Young, said in a statement that despite fruitful negotiations to achieve an administration agreement, "the Liberal Democrats were unprepared to make way for a Labour leader of the council".
Lib Dem group leader, Martin Goss, said his party's "preference" would be to keep the coalition with Labour, "but if that is not possible, we will form a minority Lib Dem administration".
He added they would then "invite other parties, including former coalition partners, to support us".
The council is due to meet on Wednesday morning to form a new administration for the next year.
The Conservatives are the largest party with 19 councillors but they are unlikely to form a minority administration.
Labour has said they would vote to ensure the Tories would not run the council.
A minority Lib Dem administration appears to be the most likely outcome, unless a last minute deal to meet the Labour NEC's demands can be agreed.
The Conservatives have criticised the uncertainty ahead of the meeting, with group leader Paul Dundas describing the situation as "unfair on officers, unfair on Colchester".
Coalition approved in Tendring
At neighbouring Tendring District Council, a deal was approved by Labour's NEC that allowed Labour to enter into an independent-led coalition that was voted in on Tuesday evening.
The council, which includes the towns of Clacton, Frinton/Walton-on-the-Naze, Harwich and Manningtree, had been run by the Conservatives for more than a decade.
Mark Stephenson, of the Tendring Independents Group, has been elected council leader.
Ivan Henderson, who was Labour MP for Harwich 1997-2005, has become Tendring's deputy leader, and he said it was right that the NEC looked into coalition deals.
"They wanted to make sure that everything was solid and looked at the background of some of the people we were going into coalition with. At the end of they day they were satisfied that everything was OK," he said.
Meanwhile at Rochford District Council, two decades of Conservative administration came to an end with a coalition of small parties taking control on Tuesday night.
Rochford District Residents, independents, Lib Dems and Greens have formed a join administration with John Mason from the Rochford District Residents elected as the council's new leader.