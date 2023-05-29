Necrotising fasciitis: Mum's warning after she nearly dies from disease
- Published
A new mother said she hoped to raise awareness of a flesh-eating disease which nearly killed her.
Charleigh Chatterton, 27, gave birth to her daughter Alessia in Colchester on 22 April with no complications.
But six days later she was rushed back to hospital after developing a rash on her stomach.
Doctors diagnosed the finance administrator with necrotising fasciitis and warned her family she might not survive.
"The doctors said my chances of survival were slim. I think I got diagnosed just in time," she said.
Miss Chatterton, from Harwich, Essex, had a rash that was "as hot to touch as a boiled kettle" and severe flu symptoms.
Her fiance Liam Boyne called midwives at Colchester hospital who recommended she go in to be checked.
Doctors carried out multiple tests which came back clear but her condition was rapidly declining and she was struggling to remain conscious.
After a scan revealed pockets of gas underneath her tissue, they realised it could be necrotising fasciitis. Doctors said she needed immediate surgery to remove a large amount of dead tissue to stop the flesh-eating bacteria from spreading.
Miss Chatterton was kept sedated for three days and woke up to two large wounds on her stomach, which had to left open for six days to help her body recover until they were able to fit a vacuum pump.
What is necrotising fasciitis?
Necrotising fasciitis is an uncommon although not rare medical and surgical emergency, with an estimated 500 cases presenting each year in the UK.
The infection affects tissue beneath the skin and can lead to a minor injury becoming life-threatening if not treated quickly.
Early flu-like symptoms can quickly develop into a rash, vomiting and swelling of affected areas, before it spreads through the body causing dizziness and confusion.
It can progress very quickly and lead to serious problems such as blood poisoning (sepsis) and organ failure.
Source: NHS/Royal College of Surgeons
She was able to leave hospital after two weeks and return to her new-born baby.
"I'm still finding it quite difficult psychologically, but physically I'm doing really well. I've got some big scars and some nerve damage but I feel so lucky. I'm here and that's all that matters.
"I just want to get the message out because most people have never heard of it and early diagnosis can be the difference between life and death," she said.
A 20-year-old amateur footballer from Northampton died from the disease earlier this year, having had his leg amputated in an effort to save his life.
Doctors told Miss Chatterton it was unusual there was no obvious entry point for the bacteria - she had a natural delivery and did not have any obvious cuts, grazes or insect bites or any breakage of the skin.
Martin Mansfield, deputy chief medical officer at East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, said: "We're so glad to have been able to help Charleigh and very pleased to know that she is doing so well.
"Necrotising fasciitis is a bacterial infection that can be very serious and life-threatening if not caught early and it's testament to the knowledge and expertise of our staff that they spotted what was happening and were able to take action very quickly."