Rochford: Man dies after single-vehicle crash
- Published
A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Essex.
Essex Police said officers went to the scene at 09:30 BST following the crash in Sutton Road, between Southend-on-Sea and Rochford.
The force said paramedics tried to save the motorist's life at the scene.
The road was closed until just before midday and anyone with information or footage from CCTV or a dashcam has been asked to contact police.
