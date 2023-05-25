Family pay tribute after cyclist's death in Witham crash
A family have paid tribute to a cyclist who died of his injuries after a crash.
Police confirmed 71-year-old John Wiseman, from Witham in Essex, died in hospital after the crash with a Tesla electric car on 15 May.
Officers came across the incident on Bronte Road near the junction of Cressing Road, Witham, at 17:00 BST.
In a tribute to Mr Wiseman, his family said: "John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a great friend to so many."
"He was kind-hearted, devoted and stepped up for others without hesitation.
"We're all heartbroken and the loss we feel is immeasurable. The love we have for him can never be expressed in words. He will be forever missed," they continued.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the fatal crash and Mr Wiseman's family are being supported by specialist officers.