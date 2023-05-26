Ride London-Essex: Starting gun fires on elite race

RideLondon Classique cyclistsLauren Carter/BBC
Friday's first stage took the elite riders through the Essex countryside, including Sible Hedingham, Mount Bures and Manningtree

Crowds have cheered on the first stage of the Ride London-Essex festivities.

A total of 109 elite women riders, across 19 teams, set off from Market Street in Saffron Walden to signal the start of the three-day RideLondon Classique race.

Friday's ride took the teams on a 146.4km-route (91 miles) through scenic Radwinter, Finchingfield and Dedham, before finishing in Colchester.

The race is part of the UCI Women's World Tour.

The second stage starts and ends in Maldon in Essex, circling Abberton Reservoir, on Saturday, with the final stage in the City of London and Westminster on Sunday.

Thousands of amateur riders will take part in a separate mass participation event on Sunday, starting and finishing in London, but once again taking riders through the Essex countryside.

Tom Williams/BBC
The RideLondon Classique began in Saffron Walden
Lauren Carter/BBC
Ann Thomson, from Cambridge, said it was "absolutely wonderful" to see the cyclists off from Saffron Walden
Lauren Carter/BBC
Scott Sunderland was race director for the RideLondon Classique elite event
