Ride London-Essex: Starting gun fires on elite race
- Published
Crowds have cheered on the first stage of the Ride London-Essex festivities.
A total of 109 elite women riders, across 19 teams, set off from Market Street in Saffron Walden to signal the start of the three-day RideLondon Classique race.
Friday's ride took the teams on a 146.4km-route (91 miles) through scenic Radwinter, Finchingfield and Dedham, before finishing in Colchester.
The race is part of the UCI Women's World Tour.
The second stage starts and ends in Maldon in Essex, circling Abberton Reservoir, on Saturday, with the final stage in the City of London and Westminster on Sunday.
Thousands of amateur riders will take part in a separate mass participation event on Sunday, starting and finishing in London, but once again taking riders through the Essex countryside.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830