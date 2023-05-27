Zelenskyy Avenue: Harlow road renamed after Ukraine president
A road in Essex has been renamed after the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Fifth Avenue in Harlow will now be known as Fifth Avenue - Zelenskyy Avenue.
The departing Conservative Harlow Council leader, Russell Perrin, said the renaming was about recognising the president's "inspirational leadership" during Russia's invasion.
He said he wanted to also support the Ukrainian refugees living in the town.
A motion to rename the road was agreed by district councillors last year.
"This busy main road which leads in and out of Harlow will be a legacy to the inspirational efforts of both Ukraine's president and Ukrainian people," he said.
Mr Perrin stepped down as leader at a full council meeting on Thursday, having cited work and family reasons, and 22-year-old fellow Tory Dan Swords was voted in to replace him.
