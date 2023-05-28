Basildon primary school and nursery plan approved
Plans for a new primary school and nursery have been given the go-ahead by councillors in Essex.
The school and integrated nursery at the Dry Street housing development in Basildon would have 476 places.
The development and regulation committee at Conservative-run Essex County Council granted planning permission.
A Tory councillor however raised concerns that sufficient parking provision was not planned.
'Severe problems'
"This is definitely something that is needed but I feel that we are not learning the mistakes of the past with this application because parents need to drop off their children," said Luke Mackenzie.
"It's all very well saying it's in walking distance or take public transport but in reality that doesn't happen.
"Every single primary school I can think of in Basildon has severe parking problems."
The proposal for the site in Nethermayne includes designs for playing fields, soft play, parking for 43 vehicles and spaces for 158 bicycles or scooters.
The developers at the county council, who put together the plans, hope to open the school in September 2024 to serve the 725 homes being built nearby.
Council officers said the proposed cycle and scooter parking, and a travel plan encouraging people to walk to school, would "generate a significantly lower level of vehicular trips".
