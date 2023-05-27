Eastwood: Crews tackle warehouse blaze near Southend-on-Sea
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a warehouse on an industrial estate near Southend-on-Sea.
Ten crews were sent to Progress Road in Eastwood after several people called 999 at about 07:15 BST, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
A spokesman said the warehouse measured roughly 20m (66ft) by 10m (33ft).
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing over the nearby A127 and residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed.
There were no reports of injuries.
