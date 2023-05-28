RideLondon-Essex: Towns and villages welcome 25,000 cyclists

Cyclists in FelstedLondon Marathon Events
The 100-mile route took cyclists as far north as Great Dunmow and Felsted (pictured)

About 25,000 amateur cyclists have sped through the Essex countryside on the warmest weekend of the year so far.

The RideLondon-Essex mass participation event guided riders on 30, 60 and 100-mile routes taking in some of the county's most scenic sights.

The 100-mile adventure took cyclists from London's Victoria Embankment, travelling as far north as Great Dunmow, and finishing at Tower Bridge.

Roads were closed to traffic throughout much of the day.

The organisers have hosted a RideLondon event since 2013, initially using the Surrey countryside, but it moved to Essex for the first time in 2022.

A total 109 elite women riders, across 19 teams, feature in the three-day RideLondon Classique as part of the UCI Women's World Tour.

London Marathon Events
Roads were closed to traffic for much of the day
Nik Hunt
The 25,000 cyclists passed through one of the event stations in Epping
London Marathon Events
Cyclists were taken through towns and villages including Felsted, Great Dunmow, Writtle and Fyfield
Peter Walker/BBC
Two cyclists were brave enough to take on the 100-mile route on a tandem bicycle
Peter Walker/BBC
This was the second year of the RideLondon-Essex event, having previously passed through Surrey
London Marathon Events
The Axe & Compasses pub in Aythorpe Roding was an ideal spot for spectators
London Marathon Events
A team from the Chelmsford-based Farleigh Hospice cheered on the riders
London Marathon Events
Just one of the many homemade signs cobbled together for Sunday's event
London Marathon Events
Cyclists travelled north via High Roding
London Marathon Events
RideLondon, organised by London Marathon Events, was first hosted in 2013 following the London Olympics
London Marathon Events
The riders were treated with a finish on Tower Bridge in London

