RideLondon-Essex: Towns and villages welcome 25,000 cyclists
About 25,000 amateur cyclists have sped through the Essex countryside on the warmest weekend of the year so far.
The RideLondon-Essex mass participation event guided riders on 30, 60 and 100-mile routes taking in some of the county's most scenic sights.
The 100-mile adventure took cyclists from London's Victoria Embankment, travelling as far north as Great Dunmow, and finishing at Tower Bridge.
Roads were closed to traffic throughout much of the day.
The organisers have hosted a RideLondon event since 2013, initially using the Surrey countryside, but it moved to Essex for the first time in 2022.
A total 109 elite women riders, across 19 teams, feature in the three-day RideLondon Classique as part of the UCI Women's World Tour.
