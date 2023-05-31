Southend-on-Sea: Jazz Centre set to remain in Beecroft Gallery home
A centre which celebrates jazz music's heritage and promotes its performance is set to be able to stay at its home.
Jazz Centre UK (JCUK) had received notice to quit its home at the Beecroft Art Gallery in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.
A council cabinet report has now recommended this decision be reversed as the location is "key to our reputation as a cultural destination".
A spokesman for the centre said the decision "recognises the value that the charity brings to our city".
Southend-on-Sea City Council issued formal notice to the centre, which is on the lower floor of the gallery, in August 2022, giving the club 12 months to terminate its current arrangements.
Alternative homes were sought but none were deemed appropriate.
The centre has also offered a financial contribution to support the running costs if the club is able to remain.
The draft cabinet report, which will be considered by the policy and resources scrutiny committee next week, responds to a petition received by the council's cabinet in March.
It recommends the decision to serve notice be reversed and a new agreement put in place.
A statement from the centre said it was "delighted" about the recommendation.
"This recognises the value that the charity brings to our city," it said.
