Witham crash: Fresh calls for witnesses after cyclist's death
- Published
Police have made fresh calls for witnesses after a cyclist died from injuries sustained in a crash.
John Wiseman, 71, from Witham in Essex, died in hospital after the collision involving a Tesla electric on 15 May.
The crash happened in Bronte Road, near the junction of Cressing Road, in Witham at about 17:00 BST.
Essex Police said a 57-year-old man from Silver End arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving had been released under investigation.
A force spokesperson said: "Officers investigating a fatal collision in Witham earlier this month are appealing for anyone saw the incident, but has yet to speak to us, to come forward."
Police said Mr Wiseman's family were being supported by specialist officers.
His family previously paid tribute to him, describing him as a "wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a great friend to so many".
"We're all heartbroken and the loss we feel is immeasurable. The love we have for him can never be expressed in words. He will be forever missed," his family said.
